Traffic tips: Navigating Phoenix streets during Final Four

As Final Four weekend approaches, the roads are expected to be busy, and there are restrictions in place you need to be aware of.

Much like when there's a Monday Night Football game in Glendale, drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes instead of westbound Interstate 10 before the April 3 national championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Loop 101 also will have heavier traffic approaching the stadium.

Whether you're commuting or heading to events that begin Friday in Glendale and downtown Phoenix, plan to get to your destination early and consider public transportation (see ValleyMetro.org/FinalFour) or carpooling.

West Valley residents can help limit westbound I-10 traffic on the afternoon of Monday, April 3, by flexing work hours to leave for home earlier or later than anticipated game traffic. If it's an option, telecommuting is a sure way to avoid being part of evening rush hour.

Ticket holders should consider getting to the University of Phoenix Stadium or nearby venues early on Monday, April 3. Parking lots open at 1 p.m., and tailgate events for ticket holders begin at 2 p.m. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.



For both ticket holders and many West Valley residents, westbound Loop 101 from Interstate 17 or all the way from the east Valley provides an alternate route to westbound I-10.

The Arizona Department of Transportation's freeway message boards will provide information on traffic conditions and getting to stadium parking. Overhead message boards also will help guide motorists to the appropriate exits for Final Four events beginning Friday, March 31, in downtown Phoenix.

When Final Four events are underway in downtown Phoenix, drivers should use Seventh Avenue to or from either direction of Interstate 10 or take northbound Seventh Avenue from I-17 to reach venues from the south. For information on Final Four-related street closures in downtown Phoenix, visit Phoenix.gov/FinalFour.



The westbound I-10 HOV-lane off-ramp at Third Street will be closed on the following dates and times:

Friday, March 31, from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, from 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

