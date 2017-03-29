Getting around Final Four festivities

Final Four festivities kick off Friday, and a number of agencies are prepared to help visitors who need some guidance getting around downtown Phoenix for the fan fun.

Rule number one for navigating Final Four is don’t drive, take a ride. Valley Metro is encouraging visitors to park at any of the free park-and-ride lots and buy a 4-dollar day pass for the light rail. There will be special bus routes to accommodate travel between rail lines.

Valley Metro will also have more than 80 volunteers working Final Four weekend to answer questions at ticket kiosks.

More than 20 downtown ambassadors wearing orange shirts will be walking around to answer questions and provide recommendations for your Final Four experience.

Rule number two is pack light or go clear. There is a clear bag policy for the University of Phoenix Stadium, March Madness Music Festival, and Final Four Fest.

Visitors carrying a bag larger than a small purse must put their belongings in a clear bag. Bags will be available for free at hotels, light rail stations, information centers, parking garages, and the stadium parking lot.

Rule number three is to show up early. Bars and restaurants are expected to be packed, and lines at the light rail are expected to be long.

