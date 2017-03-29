Minivan driver crashes into Yuma bakery

Whoops.

A driver in Yuma lost control of her minivan and somehow wound up crashing into a bakery.

It happened Wednesday around 11:20 a.m. at the Goldsboro Bakery.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The driver, 83-year-old Jeannine Kaczmarek of Yuma, refused treatment.

And no one at the business was injured as a result of the collision.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the woman was making a U-Turn in the parking lot when she struck the building.

The Yuma County Building Inspector responded to the scene to assess the damage to the building.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

