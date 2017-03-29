Man faces child prostitution charges; allegedly tried to solicit teen girls at park

Police have arrested a man in a so-called "stranger danger" case at a park in Maricopa.

Maricopa police say 46-year-old Michael Yousif was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old girl.

Police say this happened on Monday, March 27, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Yousif drove to the area of the playground at the CopperSky Recreational Center in Maricopa, located near John Wayne Parkway and the Maricopa- Casa Grande highway.

Yousif allegedly got the victims' attention by honking the horn to come over to his vehicle.

Once the young women came over to his vehicle, Yousif "began to imply to both girls he wanted to pay money, even showing them a stack of $100 bills, to have the girls perform sex on him or each other," according to a news release from the Maricopa police.

Parts of this interaction were captured on one of the female's smartphone device.

Yousif's attempts were unsuccessful, and the girls quickly called the police.

When police contacted Yousif, they say he at first denied any wrongdoing.

He was then released, but detectives continued to look into any other incidents that matched either the vehicle Yousif was driving or his description.

On Tuesday, March 28, Yousif was taken into custody and transported to the Maricopa Police Department main station for the charges of loitering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Once at the police department, Yousif told investigators "he offered to pay all expenses, to include transportation, hotel room in Chandler, Arizona, and alcohol to 'get the party started and help them relax,'" according to police.

Based on the statements Yousif made, he was booked into the Pinal County Jail on the additional charges of child prostitution and transporting or financing the transportation of any minor with the intent that the minor engage in prostitution.

Police are commending the two victims in this case for their bravery and quick thinking to record the conversation and by contacting the police.

"Reporting promptly to the local law enforcement agency is paramount in identification, apprehension and adjudication of subjects who prey on our citizens, especially our youth. Maricopa PD is dedicated to maintaining trust in our citizens so they will continue to report suspicious and criminal activity in all instances," reads a statement by Police Chief Steve Stahl.

Arrest made on CopperSky incident. Michael Yousif booked on child prostitution charges. pic.twitter.com/gokD16mC8u — Maricopa PD (@MPDPIO) March 29, 2017

