Salt River Fields surpasses 300,000 fans for seventh straight year

Home to Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies Spring Training, the Salt River Fields continue to break records in 2017.

The facility was named “Top Cactus League Spring Training Complex” by Ballpark Digest for the second consecutive year. In addition, the facility tops Major League Baseball for highest attendance among two-team complexes, bringing in more than 300,000 fans for seven straight years, the only MLB complex to ever accomplish that feat.

Both the Diamondbacks and the Rockies set single-game attendance records this season, amassing to 14,002 fans and 13,565 fans respectively.

The facility, which is only in its seventh season, has already had 129 sellouts since 2011.

Salt River fields has also collected awards such as "Best Spring Training Facility" by Arizona Foothills magazine for the fifth year, "Best Spring Training Destination" by Sports On Earth and "#1 Spring Training Facility" by Concierges magazine.

It is also the first Spring Training facility to receive a gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Program and the first Spring Training complex to be built on Native American land.

