Phoenix Zoo animals: Put me in, coach!

If you ask us, the biggest upset of March Madness so far is that no one has given these cuties a chance at the championship.

The Phoenix Zoo had some fun with their residents by letting them show off their basketball skills this week.

With the Final Four Fan Fest dropping into downtown Phoenix this weekend, it’s clear Kitambi the lion and MacLeod the Komodo dragon didn’t want to be left behind.

However, Jiwa the orangutan proved to be the least valuable player when he gave us nothing but nibbles instead of nothing but net.

The Phoenix Zoo is offering $4 off general admission tickets for anyone wearing their favorite NCAA gear from now until April 4. For more information, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

