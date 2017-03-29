Controversial Trump billboard in Phoenix vandalized

In this picture of the billboard from March 29, paintball vandalism can be seen. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Susan Nichols, local business owner, comments on the vandalism of the controversial Trump billboard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The controversial billboard featuring President Trump, mushroom clouds and swastika-like dollar signs west of downtown Phoenix has been vandalized.

The billboard appears to have been shot multiple times by someone with a paintball gun. The vandalism was discovered Wednesday morning.

The billboard initially popped up in central Phoenix on Friday, March 17 and was created by Los Angeles based artist Karen Fiorito.

Fiorito's friend owns the billboard itself and is not charging her rent. Fiorito has plans to keep the piece up for at least a year, if not through the end of Trump's presidency.

Since the billboard was created, a petition to the Phoenix City Council to take the billboard down circulated online and has gotten 2,524 signatures. Fiorito has also received death threats.

Susan Nichols of nearby business Yoga Styles commented on the vandalism.

“The people who put the billboard up spent time, energy and money putting it up and it’s their property. The people who paint balled it…have a right to express their opinion, but they have to do it through the proper channels. Destroying someone else’s property is not the proper channel.”

Alan Pfohl, PIO for Phoenix Police said that there has been no police report filed on this matter.

Controversial Phoenix anti-Trump billboard hit with paintballs pic.twitter.com/I9W2TTANhk — Lauren Reimer (@LaurenReimerTV) March 29, 2017

