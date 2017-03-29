Soft, wet roads result in closures near Coconino Nation Forest

As the snowbanks are melting and the soil is drying out, Coconino National Forest wants to remind drivers that some roads remain closed. They also want the public to know that accessing these closed roads is illegal.

Coconino National Forest has seen a rise in people ignoring closed gates and bypassing or destroying them to access the soft and muddy forest roads.

"We have assisted multiple stranded motorists and some families on the closed forest roads, some of which entered the forest not knowing the gate had been illegally opened by the public," Officer Andy Pederson, forest service law enforcement officer said.

There are still patches of snow along many of the roads near Coconino National Forest, which are causing road closures. Many of the roads are heavily saturated after the winter snow and can't support the weight of vehicles.

To find road closures near you, visit http://bit.ly/2nkkaFB or see the full Coconino National Forest map here.

We're out at the Mogollon Rim today. A couple snaps to illustrate why high Country roads are still mostly closed. # HappyJack #ClintsWell pic.twitter.com/CKWgppqH8e — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) March 30, 2017

