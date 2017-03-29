Mesa High School graduate who saved a life throws out first pitch at Cubs game

A recent Mesa High School graduate was honored with the first pitch at the Cubs game Tuesday, after saving a woman’s life.

Albert Vargas, a teenager who has spent most of his childhood in group homes, has been a ward of the state since he was 12 years old.

Despite his tough background, Vargas knows how to overcome adversity. The high school graduate is the first of seven siblings to graduate high school and has worked incredibly hard to attain success.

The pre-med student recently completed the East Valley Institute of Technology's (EVIT) Human Anatomy & Physiology for Medical Careers program and is enrolled in the Surgical Technologist program.

Vargas had to apply his medical knowledge in a real-life, high-pressure situation, when he found a young woman in a parking lot who had accidentally shot herself and struck a femoral artery. Vargas jumped to the woman’s aid, stopped the bleeding and calmed the victim until emergency crews arrived.

When paramedics arrived, they told Vargas without his immediate help, the victim would have been dead in two minutes.

Because of Vargas’ heroism and ability to create success out of hardship, the young, high school graduate was chosen to throw out the first pitch for the World Series Champs before their game Tuesday.

