Valley women 'shuttered' over missing window coverings

A Fountain Hills woman and her mother say they are frustrated with a Valley business that failed to deliver their window coverings.

"We bought this house late November and moved in, in December, the first of December," Kathy Waggoner said.

Waggoner enjoys her brand-new Fountain Hills home, but there's just one problem.

"I have this brand new house and no window covering," Waggoner said.

But Waggoner should have window coverings. She paid a 50 percent deposit of $1,672 to a Valley business called Shutter Crafters to fabricate and install shutters.

According to Waggoner, Scott Bray, who's listed on several corporate documents as being associated with Shutter Crafters, came to her home before Christmas and showed her some samples to choose from

"They are white shutters. They are 4-inch wide," Waggoner said.

According to Shutter Crafters invoice, it was only supposed to take around six weeks for the shutters to be made, but nearly four months later, Waggoner is stuck with paper blinds because the shutters she paid for never arrived.

"I can't stand that. That is ridiculous," Waggoner said.

Waggoner says Bray texted her all kinds of excuses like he had a "family emergency" and that the shutters had been "misplaced or stolen." Waggoner believes she's being thrown a lot of shade but not the shade she wants, and she's not alone.

"My name is Mary Ann Shaughnessy, and I am Kathy Waggoner's mother," Shaughnessy said.

Back in January, Shaughnessy paid Shutter Crafters $2,000 to update window coverings in her condo. But like her daughter, she says Bray and Shutter Crafters failed to deliver.

"I'm disappointed. I'm truly disappointed," Shaughnessy said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and we went to the address listed on Shutter Crafter's invoice. We were encouraged when we found an actual shutter company. The problem, however, is that it's not Shutter Crafters. According to employees, it used to be but say Bray sold it six months ago.

"From what I hear, he sell blinds or shutters or whatever he's selling, and he gives this address, and the people come here looking for the jobs, and we're a different company," an employee said.

What does Bray have to say for himself regarding the combined $3,700 he took from Waggoner and Mom? On the phone, he had another excuse.

"We've had some issues with labor and supplier issues also but we will, we are taking care of it," Bray said.

He also agreed to speak with 3 On Your Side on camera, but when the time came, he was a no-show. Waggoner and her mom are disgusted and wonder just how many other consumers are having the same experience.

"Shutter Crafters needs to be shuttered, and you can't treat your customers like that," Waggoner said.

