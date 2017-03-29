Phoenix's historic Harmon Park gets $300,000 renovation

The basketball court that has been the stomping grounds for renowned basketball players like Michael Jordan and the Harlem Globetrotters, finally got a facelift.

Harmon Park in central Phoenix is where NBA great Steve Colter grew up playing.

The park was built in 1948 and Colter's father was one of the first to use the court.

"At Harmon Park, you were a little bit better able to play rougher. They were sliding guys into walls, and picking them up and going again, but this is what brought a lot of players here," Colter said.

[Raw video: NCAA dedicates refurbished basketball court at historic Harmon Park in Phoenix]

The court serves 18,000 neighborhood children annually, most from nearby Lowell Elementary, a title one school. Needless to say, it's seen better days.

Colter said this isn't just a place for kids who love basketball. "This is a place for kids to come that wanna study, that wanna do games, that want to meet as a club,"

This was a $300,000 project by NCAA Legacy Restoration, which includes a new weight room and treadmills where students can walk while reading, and freshly painted walls and restored floors.

