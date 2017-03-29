Kingman police to carry and use opioid blocker

Kingman police officers will now carry and administer a drug that can partially or completely reverse a heroin and opioid overdose.

The Kingman Daily Miner reported Tuesday that Kingman Police Department officers and more than 60 staff members are trained and certified to administer Naloxone. Police say they've used it three times since October.

Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper says the department has seen a significant increase in heroin and opioid overdoses.

Officials say there were five opioid-related deaths in Kingman and Golden Valley areas in 2016. In 2014, Arizona had the 15th-highest drug overdose rate in the country.

Other Kingman agencies that use the drug are the Kingman Fire Department, the Kingman Regional Medical Center and AMR paramedics and EMTs.

