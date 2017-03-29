Reward offered to catch suspects who vandalized Pinnacle High School

Phoenix police are now turning to the public for help to find the suspects who vandalized Pinnacle High School with racist graffiti.

This weekend, someone spray-painted multiple swastikas and highly defamatory and racist language on buildings at the school.

The Arizona Anti-Defamation League called the police after seeing the vandalism early Saturday and posted a picture on Facebook of a swastika that was drawn on the side of one of the school’s pillars.

[READ MORE: Pinnacle High School vandalized with racist graffiti]

Police are asking the public for any information about who might have done this.

"There are no suspects at this moment," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. "That's why we're working with Silent Witness to get some leads and actually solve the crime itself."

A Desert Ridge community alliance is now offering a $2,500 reward in the case.

"It's obviously a bias crime," Fortune said. "It obviously promotes hate. And that can not be tolerated."

"To vandalize a school, it's not acceptable," said Doug Dickson with the Desert Ridge Community Association Board. "And to spread the message of hate? We need to speak out against that."

There is no surveillance video of the vandalism.

"The incident was not caught on camera," Fortune said. "Unfortunately we do not have any video surveillance that caught the suspect doing this vandalism."

Police say they are not aware of any other school in the area being vandalized with graffiti like this.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the non-emergency line at the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or to contact Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.