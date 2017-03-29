PD: Sky Harbor vandalism suspect arrested, linked to TV/radio vandalism

The man charged with damaging television and radio equipment at South Mountain earlier this year has also been linked with a vandalism incident at Sky Harbor International Airport, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officials said 41-year-old Micheal Preston damaged electrical equipment at the airport on Feb. 20, just five days after he allegedly vandalized the South Mountain equipment.

The airport vandalism did not interrupt any operations at Sky Harbor, but the damage on the television and radio electrical panels caused some interruptions to Phoenix stations during broadcast.

Police announced Wednesday that they re-arrested Preston, adding burglary and criminal damage to his charges.

