FBI official: No 'current, credible' threats for NCAA events

The top FBI official for metro Phoenix says the federal law enforcement agency knows of no "current, credible threats" associated with the upcoming NCAA Final Four tournament but says it's still important to remain vigilant.

Special Agent in Charge Michael DeLeon says the FBI's joint terrorism task force will work throughout the week to make sure the basketball games and associated events are secure.

DeLeon and other law enforcement officials spoke at a Monday news conference regarding Final Four security matters.

The two semifinal games are Saturday and the championship game is Monday night, all at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb.

Associated events include Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center and a music festival at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

