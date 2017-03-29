ADOT: Have a game plan for Final Four traffic

The weekend college hoops fan have been waiting for and for which the Valley has been preparing for more than a year is almost here and the Arizona Department of Transportations is advising residents and visitors alike to have a game plan before hitting the road.

The two biggest tidbits of advice from ADOT are:

Allow yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going, and Consider using alternate routes or modes of transportation if you can.

“Whether you're commuting or heading to events that begin Friday in Glendale and downtown Phoenix, plan to get to your destination early and consider public transportation or carpooling,” the agency said in a news release just ahead of the Final Four.

ADOT says traffic for the championship showdown on Monday, April 3 will be similar to what it sees where there’s a Monday Night Football game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. That means westbound traffic on Interstate 10 approaching the stadium will be heavy.

“West Valley residents can help limit westbound I-10 traffic on the afternoon of Monday, April 3, by flexing work hours to leave for home earlier or later than anticipated game traffic,” ADOT said. “If it's an option, telecommuting is a sure way to avoid being part of evening rush hour.”

Final Four alert: Commuters advised to avoid I-10 WB in W Valley NEXT Mon.pm due to traffic enroute to UofPhxStadium https://t.co/qNvHbYdt8k pic.twitter.com/51p0oi4AwZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 27, 2017

ADOT said those who have tickets to the game should plan to get to UoP early. Parking lots open at 1 p.m.; tailgate events start at 2 p.m.; tipoff is at 6 p.m.

“The Arizona Department of Transportation's freeway message boards will provide information on traffic conditions and getting to stadium parking,” ADOT promised.

But it’s not just Glendale that’s going to see an influx of sports fans. Fan events are going on in downtown Phoenix.

“Overhead message boards also will help guide motorists to the appropriate exits for Final Four events beginning Friday, March 31, in downtown Phoenix.”

The best bet for people to get to those evening is the Seventh Avenue exit from either direction of I-10 of Seventh Avenue north from Interstate 17 for those coming in from the south.

.@CityofPhoenixAZ shares some tips on how to move around #FinalFour weekend like a local. pic.twitter.com/PgOAAG7qA5 — Final Four Phoenix (@FinalFour) March 29, 2017

