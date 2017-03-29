Jaime's Local Love: Elmer's Tacos

Elmer's Tacos has been in the Valley for 43 years. The family has watched generations of Chandler residents grow up while serving them their favorite bean and cheese burritos.

Elmer was born in 1945 in Sonora, Mexico and came to the United States at the age of 11. He grew up in the Los Angeles area and started his career very young. He had worked in a multitude of trades, including bakeries, a pizza shop, a Jewish deli, the railroad and a tire shop.

Soon he grew tired of making money for other people and their companies. He wanted to become successful and make money for himself. In 1973, he decided to take his love of food a bit further, so with his mother's recipes, a bit of LA flavor and his own unique style of cooking, he moved to Arizona to follow his dream and open a restaurant.

He searched for over a year to find the right location. In 1974, just when he was about to throw in the towel, he came across what is now known as his original location of 399 N Arizona Ave. He had a slow start and continued working jobs at night to pay the bills, and sold food at sports fields during the weekends.

Eventually, his business grew along with the growth of the town. He changed locations ten years later. Now, 33 years later, it is still the same fresh and tasty food the people of Chandler have grown to love.

Elmer's food has become a staple in the Chandler community-- most customers started coming at a very young age with their Chandler Alumni parents. The bean and cheese burrito, strips and a bottle of sauce are their "go to" food before they even walk in the door.

They have a great variety of food to please everyone's taste buds. Their green chili beef is deliciously spicy and their famous bean cones are the guilty pleasure of many. Over the years, Chandlerites may have moved away, but they constantly call to place orders to be shipped to them out of state to satisfy their cravings.



After Elmer passed in December of 2015, the restaurant was left in the hands of his daughter, Lisa. She had been running it for the last ten years. She works very hard and strives to grow the business, but wants to keep everything the same as her father taught her to do.

"That's what the town knows and why they love it so much!" Lisa says she is honored to continue her father's legacy and to play a role in feeding families across Chandler.

Be sure to order the guacamole!

It's delicious!

Jaime

Elmer's Tacos

355 N Arizona Avenue, Chandler, Arizona 85225

(480) 963-6763

www.facebook.com/elmerstacos

