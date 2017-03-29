ASU student convicted of felony voyeurism to be deported to China

A man who was arrested for taking pictures of women in a bathroom at Arizona State University will be deported.

Xiaoyuan Zhang, 22, was arrested in late September. Police said he was spotted recording videos of women in bathroom stalls in the Education Lecture Hall on the Tempe campus.

“Mr. Zhang came into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody Jan. 24 following his conviction on felony voyeurism charges,” Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe of the ICE Public Affairs Office said Wednesday morning. “An immigration judge with the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review subsequently determined Mr. Zhang no longer has a legal basis to remain in the U.S. Accordingly, ICE is now making preparations to repatriate Mr. Zhang to his native country.”

[ORIGINAL STORY: ASU student arrested, accused of taking videos of women in campus bathrooms (Sept. 27, 2016)]

According to Zhang’s court paperwork from the September incident, he “has a history of taking photos and video under females [sic] skirts.”

Investigators found the evidence they needed on Zhang's phone.

"During the interview process, the suspect gave us consent to look at his phone," Katy Harris, a spokeswoman the ASU Police Department, said after Zhang’s arrest. "When we looked at his phone we did find images of females in bathroom stalls."

The images reportedly were of six different women.

Zhang reportedly told police "he had gone into the building to use the restroom but could not find the men's room,” which is why he went into the women's restroom.

Some women who were in the restroom apparently saw what he was doing and detained him until officers got there.

During the police interview, Zhang, who is a Chinese national, reportedly told officers he had a "dirty mind" and "that's why he took the video."

Zhang was an ASU student who lived off campus; he has no family connections in Arizona.

He is now being held at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Florence awaiting deportation to China. It is not clear when that will happen.

[PDF: Xiaoyuan Zhang court paperwork from September 2016]

