Ak-Chin Indian Community files a lawsuit over water rights

The Ak-Chin Indian Community has filed a lawsuit against Central Arizona Water Conservation District over water rights.

The tribe is asking a federal court to ensure delivery of water critical to sustaining tribal farming operations on the 23,000-acre reservation in Pinal County near the city of Maricopa.

The suit seeks a declaratory judgment and permanent injunction requiring the Water Conservation District to provide the full allocation to the community in accordance with the Water Rights Settlement Act of 1984.

At stake are 10,000 acre-feet of Ak-Chin's annual 85,000-acre-foot allocation.

The water district informed the tribe last year that it would stop delivering the 10,000 acre-feet of water in future years.

The Ak-Chin Farms' agricultural operation harvests 15,000 acres with cotton, barley, potatoes, alfalfa and corn as principal crops.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.