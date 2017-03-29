Facebook argument leads to shooting in Mesa

Bullet casing spread on the pavement at shooting in scene in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a shooting in Mesa was sparked by an argument on Facebook.

MCSO detectives say the shooting occurred near 95th street and Main and no injuries are reported.

A tweet from Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the MCSO said, "Facebook argument (posts) leads to shooting in the area of 95th Street and Main in Mesa, MCSO detectives on scene investigating No injuries."

Deputies were told two males fired shots at two people and then fled the area. Deputies have learned that the Facebook feud began Sunday with the men arguing over a female.

There were no injuries reported after shots were fired and detectives are investigating to determine if any shots impacted any homes or structures. The victims in this case met the suspects in the area believing there would be a physical fight. This incident continues to be under investigation, no arrests have been made at this time.

