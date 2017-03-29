Choice Career Fair-Mesa Convention Center

Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held on Wednesday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N Center Street in Mesa.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Bashas, Comtrans, DriveTime, Valley Hospital and Veyo.

Jobs will be available in Administrative, Customer Service, Healthcare, Hospitality and Sales.

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

Jaime's Local Love: Elmer's Tacos

Even though Elmer just passed away less than a year ago, the family is carrying on his 43-year tradition.

Elmer was born in 1945 in Sonora, Mexico and came to the United States at age of 11. He grew up in Los Angeles area and started his work career very young. He had worked in a multiple of trades from bakeries, a pizza shop and a Jewish deli to the railroad and managed a tire shop. Soon he grew tired of making money for other people and their companies, he wanted to become successful and make money for himself. In 1973 he decided to take his love of food a bit further, so with his mother's recipes, a bit of LA flavor and his own unique style of cooking he moved to Arizona to follow his dream and open a restaurant.

After Elmer passed in December of 2015, the restaurant was left in the hands of his daughter, Lisa. She had been running it for the last ten years while Elmer could be around to implement his knowledge. She works very hard and strives grow the business, but wants to keep everything the same as her father taught her to do. "That's what the town knows and why they love it so much!"

For more information, visit: www.ElmersTacos.com or Facebook: www.facebook.com/elmerstacos

Elmer's Tacos

355 N Arizona Avenue, Chandler, Arizona 85225

(480) 963-6763

Young B'ballers

Basketball fever is in the air around the Valley with the upcoming Final Four. Kylee Cruz visits Chandler/Gilbert Family YMCA to talk to young ballers about YMCA's basketball camps and programs!

For more information on YMCA's Basketball camps and programs visit: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/sports/ or call (602) 404-9622

100% proceeds at Jersey Mikes goes to charity

This Wednesday, March 29th, all 25 valley-wide Jersey Mike's restaurant locations will donate 100% of that day's sales to the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.

For more information, visit:

Jersey Mike's

https://www.jerseymikes.com/

Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation

http://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/

Midcentury modern architecture on display during Modern Phoenix

Executive Towers, a condominium tower designed by acclaimed architect Al Beadle, has just been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. As the national spotlight focuses on Phoenix's midcentury modern architecture during Modern Phoenix Week, we're focusing on the aspects of architecture and artistry that make this building so special.

For more information, visit: www.ModernPhoenixWeek.com

52nd Academy of Country Music Awards to air live

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards is set to air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 on CBS. Country music artists Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Return to host "Country Music's Party of the Year." They are also nominees and performers this year. In addition, the Backstreet Boys will make their debut appearance, joining Florida Georgia Line for a must-see performance. The awards honors and showcases the biggest names and emerging talent in country music.

For more information, visit: Official CBS website: http://www.cbs.com/shows/academy_of_country_music/

and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AcademyOfCountryMusic/?fref=ts

Wildlife World Zoo: Baby Milk Snakes!

Brightly colored and strikingly patterned, milk snakes are nonvenomous snakes with a wide range throughout North and South America. They are often confused with dangerous copperheads or coral snakes; however, milk snakes pose no threat to humans

Milk Snake Facts:

They are a species of king snake.

Milk snakes get their name from a folktale that describes a snake sneaking into a barn and drinking the milk from nursing cows. This tale has no bearing and is scientifically impossible because snakes do not have lips and could not hold that much milk.

Milk snakes do not frequent barns to "milk" the cows; instead, they seek out the rodents living there.

Milk snakes range from 14 to 69 inches long

Milk snakes are sexually alike, meaning that males and females grow to the same length and have the same coloration and patterns.

They are often confused with copperheads and coral snakes because they all have bright, blotchy coloration. Nonvenomous milk snakes evolved to look like these venomous species to scare predators.

Humans often kill harmless milk snakes, thinking they're dangerous.

Some milk snakes' coloration is like the dangerous coral snake. Many subspecies of milk snakes overlap the venomous coral snake in range. "Coral snakes also have alternating bands of color, but the patterning differs between the two snakes. Coral snakes have red and yellow bands next to one another, while the harmless milk snake has red and black bands next to each other.

In areas of the world where both species exist, there are a variety of rhymes, which have been used to help people distinguish the two. For example, "Red on yellow kills a fellow. Red on black, friend of Jack."

Milk snakes are generally solitary and primarily nocturnal, being most active at night and dusk.

On hot days, milk snakes usually stay under rocks, logs or in burrows.

Milk snakes spend the winter in a state of brumation in communal dens. Brumation is like hibernation but the animal wakes to drink water. The dens might be in burrows or in rock crevices. Sometimes other snakes, including rattlesnakes, stay there, too.

Common prey includes mice, rats, voles and other rodents found in agricultural areas, as well as lizards, snakes and snake eggs and bird eggs. Sometimes they even eat their lookalikes, the dangerous coral snakes.

Hatchlings range from 6 to 7 inches and have bright coloration that dulls somewhat as they mature.

Milk snakes reach full maturity between 3 and 4 years of age.

Their lifespan in the wild is unknown but in captivity they have lived as long as 22 years.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Monica Lindstrom

For more information, visit: Monica Lindstrom blog at: http://monicalindstrom.com/category/monicas-blog

Website: http://monicalindstrom.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonicaKLindstrom/

Spring clean your lifestyle!

What to eat that'll have you feeling - and looking - your best by summer. From chia seeds to organic cacao, Fitness Expert Terri McCoy shows us what to add to your day and what to remove to avoid illness and up your energy.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! The best start to rid your body of toxins is to alkaline your body. When the body is too acidic, it can't work optimally. Cut back on caffeine and drink room temperature water and add a slice of lemon to it. Or even add a tsp. of apple cider vinegar to really do the job.

Detox and cleanse! Chia seeds are an excellent way to clean out your entire system. These tiny superfoods are chocked full of antioxidants, fiber and omega 3s. Eat them in granola or soak them in your water bottle to move things in the right direction. https://www.betterbodyfoods.com/product/organic-chia-seeds/

Energize naturally! One of the best ways to get your body working at optimal energy levels is to cut the refined sugars. You don't have to completely give up things you love like chocolate, but find one that is actually good for you. Rau features cold-pressed, organic cacao drinking chocolates that are vegan, dairy-free and are lightweight enough to boost your brain all day long. Plus they are sweetened with healthy monk fruit. https://drinkrau.com

Protein fuels your day! After all these new changes, your body may need a little protein. With our busy lifestyles, choose to carry a snack and skip the drive thru's. Country Archer's new meat-based protein bars and meat sticks are perfect for on the go nutrition, especially for all you cross-fit and paleo folks! 20g protein, Grass fed, no hormones, little to no sugar, just healthy, organic ingredients with names you can pronounce. https://www.countryarcher.com

Fruit and veggies are a top priority! Eat the colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple all have different positive health benefits. If you can't chew it all, blend it up in a Vitamix. Beets taste good with blueberries and pineapple with Kale. https://www.wholekidsfoundation.org/downloads/better-bites/better-bites-eat-a-rainbow.pdf

Phoenix Magazine: Best Spa Deals

In this issue of Phoenix Magazine features A Valley Spa Guide, including on the list are the five best spa deals.

One of the best deals: The Spa at Talking Stick. Named one of the top 100 spas in North America by www.spasofamerica.com. Unbeatable 14th story views and seasonal specials.

Other great deals:

$80 50-minute massage at Fuchsia day spa. www.fuchsiaspa.com

$117 massage + $15 waxing at Village Health Clubs & Spas. www.villageclubs.com

Spa guide also includes trends, quickie spa services and our favorite resort spas.

To read more about the best spa deals: www.phoenixmag.com

For additional information on The Spa at Talking Stick visit: https://www.talkingstickresort.com/spa/

The Spa at Talking Stick

9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, 480-850-4065

Vintage & Vino market in Queen Creek this weekend

With more than 100 vintage and handmade vendors, classic cars, wine tasting, craft beer, food, Kids zone, free and easy parking, Vintage & Vino Market in Queen Creek is a two-day shopping experience at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre.

Featuring wine tasting from local and regional wineries including Javelina leap in Sedona

New to our spring market:

Classic Cars

Craft Beer

Wine Lounge from Modern Revival Designs

On Saturday, we will have a FREE Kids Zone. Kids Zone will include crafts and balloon animals. So, your kids can be entertained while you shop.

Sample wines, get a mimosa or a glass of wine too.

Early Entry at 9am both days. GA at 10am. Wine packages available only. GA at the door. GA is $5

Wine package is $25

Over 100 vintage and handmade vendors, classic cars, wine tasting, craft beer, food. Kids zone, free and easy parking

Located at Horseshoe Park & equestrian centre on Riggs And Hawest Rd in Queen Creek.

Portion of the proceeds benefit Anytown Leadership Camp

Open late Friday

Great happy hour, girl’s day out, date or bring the family.

For more information, visit: www.vintageandvinoaz.com

Vintage & Vino

Vintage and Handmade Market

Friday, March 31 (9am early entry) 10am-7pm

Saturday, April 1 (9am early entry) 10am-4pm

20464 S. Riggs Rd.

Queen Creek.

Riggs & Hawes Rd.

(480)586-6711