Glendale Police investigating a deadly shooting

(SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5) GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just before midnight Tuesday.
Police responded to the 55 Urban apartments near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road for a ShotSpotter activation call.
When police officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot.
Paramedics treated the unidentified man at the scene but he did not survive.
“The investigation is ongoing but preliminary information is this was not a random shooting, but possibly drug related incident,” Officer Tiffany Smith of the Glendale Police Department said in an email response to our inquiry.
Police have not released a suspect description.
ShotSpotter is a system that collects data for illegal gunfire use.
