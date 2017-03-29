Glendale Police investigating a deadly shooting

Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just before midnight Tuesday.

Police responded to the 55 Urban apartments near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road for a ShotSpotter activation call.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot.

Paramedics treated the unidentified man at the scene but he did not survive.

“The investigation is ongoing but preliminary information is this was not a random shooting, but possibly drug related incident,” Officer Tiffany Smith of the Glendale Police Department said in an email response to our inquiry.

Police have not released a suspect description.

ShotSpotter is a system that collects data for illegal gunfire use.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.