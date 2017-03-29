Pinal Co. deputies ditch their cars for dump trucks to catch speedsters

In four operations using these big lumbering trucks as cover, they managed to ticket 129 drivers for speeding. (Source: Howard Waggner)

Whether you admit it or not, at one time or another, we spot a speed trap well in advance and slow down.

It's sometimes easy to spot a police officer by their marked unit tucked away in an attempt to catch pesky speeders.

Well, State Route 347 out of the City of Maricopa has been a bit of a headache for a few years now.

The city has been booming, which has led to a lot more traffic.

With a lot more traffic comes more aggressive drivers, speeders and so on. It's also led to some nasty crashes including one back in December where a wrong-way driver caused a 12-car pileup near Riggs Road. Several people were taken to the hospital.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, teamed up to take a different approach to catching bad drivers. Instead of getting something like a sweet Corvette as an interceptor, they decided to recruit dump trucks.

First off, no, they aren't using them as vehicles to chased down the drivers. Rather, deputies are hidden away in the back and pop and zap speeders as they go by.

In four operations using these big lumbering trucks as cover, they managed to ticket 129 drivers for speeding. It showed such promise that Pinal County might start to hold these operations at least once a month.

