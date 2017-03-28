Tempe police looking for man who beat family members, stole their car

The Tempe Police Department said it is on the lookout for a man they said attacked two elderly family members and stole their car.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Elkins.

According to police, he assaulted the family members at their home near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive on Tuesday morning.

He then drove off in their gray, 2014 Chevy Impala with Arizona license plate number BLX-4611.

Elkins is described as a white man, 6'9", with brown hair and brown eyes. He is a known drug user and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about where he is is asked to called the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

