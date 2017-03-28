NCAA urges Phoenix businesses to cater to influx of fans

Hotel, barand restaurant managers are eager to welcome visitors back to Phoenixand to show off the strides the city has made. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Businesses in downtown Phoenix have been told to prepare for an extra 400,000 people during NCAA Final Four weekend.

"Our expectation is that it'll be huge," V Calamur, manager at MATCH Cuisine and Cocktails, said.

MATCH is adjacent to Margaret T. Hance Park, which will host a series of free concerts through the weekend.

The shows are expected to draw 20,000 people, so surrounding businesses are bringing in all the staff they can find.

"All hands on deck, plus extras, like any friends and family who want to help will be down here," Jill Newman, of DeSoto Central Market, said.

DeSoto is expanding on Central Avenue with a beer garden. Managers also expanded the hours.

"The city and NCAA encouraged everyone to stay open later," Newman said.

"One of the first things we heard from the NCAA people was to make sure the kitchen's open late. So it'll be open until 1 (a.m.)," Calamur said of MATCH.

He says NCAA officials warned businesses of mistakes made in Houston, the site of last year's Final Four.

"One of the main things was, they weren't open late, especially on Monday, which is championship night. They said a lot of businesses closed early and lost business," Calamur said.

Hotel, bar and restaurant managers are eager to welcome visitors back to Phoenix and to show off the strides the city has made.

"The skyline has changed. The scene has changed. It's just a very different place, and this is a great opportunity to showcase Phoenix as a world-class city," Newman said.

