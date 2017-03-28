Gov. Ducey changes mind on causes of global warming

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Ducey said he believes human activity is a contributing factor in climate change. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Gov. Ducey said he believes human activity is a contributing factor in climate change. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday appeared to change his mind on what causes of global warming, saying he believes human activity is a contributing factor.

"There's no doubt the climate is changing. There's no doubt that we're part of what goes on in the ecosystem and the environment," Ducey said.  

Two years ago, the governor cast doubt on the connection between climate change and human activity.  

"I think that there is climate change. What I am skeptical about is what human activity has to do with it," Ducey said in April 2015.  

[READ MORE: Ducey 'skeptical' about global warming causes (April 30, 2015)]

Ducey's comments come on the same day President Donald Trump pumped the brakes on Obama-era regulations aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

[READ MORE: Trump, in break from other world leaders, digs in on coal]

The governor's comments were unexpected but welcome news in the environmental community.

"I'm glad he is recognizing what scientists have been telling us for a very long time," said Sandy Bahr with the Chapter Director of the Arizona Sierra Club.

She added that she'd like to see the governor take stronger action against climate change, describing  Ducey's record on the issue as weak.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio