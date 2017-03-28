Gov. Ducey changes mind on causes of global warming

Gov. Ducey said he believes human activity is a contributing factor in climate change. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday appeared to change his mind on what causes of global warming, saying he believes human activity is a contributing factor.

"There's no doubt the climate is changing. There's no doubt that we're part of what goes on in the ecosystem and the environment," Ducey said.

Two years ago, the governor cast doubt on the connection between climate change and human activity.

"I think that there is climate change. What I am skeptical about is what human activity has to do with it," Ducey said in April 2015.

Ducey's comments come on the same day President Donald Trump pumped the brakes on Obama-era regulations aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The governor's comments were unexpected but welcome news in the environmental community.

"I'm glad he is recognizing what scientists have been telling us for a very long time," said Sandy Bahr with the Chapter Director of the Arizona Sierra Club.

She added that she'd like to see the governor take stronger action against climate change, describing Ducey's record on the issue as weak.

