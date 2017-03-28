Yoga teacher found not guilty of exposure, sex with teen files lawsuit

Lindsey Radomski outside court after the verdict was read in September. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lindsey Radomski hugs one of her attorneys after the verdict was read in September. (Source: Pool)

The Scottsdale yoga instructor who was found not guilty of alleged sex crimes has filed a lawsuit.

Lindsey Radomski is suing the teens and their parents after they accused her of exposing herself and committing a sexual act on one of the teens.

According to court documents, she is seeking $5 million in damages plus money for legal fees, medical expenses and punitive damages.

The incident happened in March of 2015 during a bar mitzvah celebration at a north Scottsdale home of one of the teen's family.

The teens claimed she exposed her newly-enhanced breasts and engaged in sexual misconduct with more than half a dozen boys, ages 11 to 15.

However, Radomski maintained that she has no memory of what happened at the party. Her attorney said she was given a "date rape" drug that night.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined the case, but a City of Scottsdale prosecutor charged Radomski with 18 misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and molestation.

Following a seven-week trial, where Radomski and all the boys testified, she was found not guilty of all charges in September of last year.

According to the lawsuit, Radomski claims the parents of the teens failed to supervise the boys on the night of the bar mitzvah. She said the boys were allowed to drink alcohol and that one of the boys slipped her some sort of drug. The group of boys then sexually assaulted an intoxicated Radomski when she was passed out in a bedroom, documents said. She didn't learn about what they did until they testified during her trial, the lawsuit said.

"Lindsey was the victim, but she was treated as a criminal," said Radomski's attorney Jocquese Blackwell back in September.

