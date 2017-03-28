Four police officers 'fill in' for dad at father-daughter dance

Now here's a story that will touch your heart.

It all started with a father-daughter dance, and four young sisters who didn't have "dates."

The girls' mom, Laura Pastaneda, wrote a letter to the Phoenix Police Department about a month ago, saying that her daughters' dad couldn't attend the dance and asked for help from law enforcement.

"I'm a risk taker. It's not going to hurt to just try and the best thing that can happen is they show up," Pastaneda said.

Well, not just one, but four officers from Phoenix and Avondale stepped in to fill in for Dad.

"I knew how important it would be to Laura once I read the story and there's no way I can say no to this. I wanted to make the day special for them because I knew how special it would be for them and how important was for them," Ofc. Ed Corona with the Avondale Police Department said.

Corona joined Ofc. Derrick Montgomery from the Avondale Police Department and Ofc. Chris Abril and Ofc. Hugo Lopez from the Phoenix Police Department for the special dance. They arrived in two Avondale police vehicles.

They were the dates for Pastaneda's 13-year-old, 10-year-old, 9-year-old and 5-year-old daughters.

"The girls are a handful, they have a lot of energy," Ofc. Lopez said. "We just followed the lead of the girls. They're great."

The event was magical, filled with dancing, music and lots of fun pictures in a photo booth.

"We took them everywhere and made them feel special because they are special, a special night for them," Ofc. Corona said.

"The girls haven't stopped talking about it and as a mom I'm overjoyed that everything worked out and it came out better than I imagined," Pastaneda said.

The Phoenix Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page.

The post was flooded with comments, like:

"What amazing officers; thank you for what you do!!!"

"Thank you, Officers, for making 4 beautiful girls happy!"

"As a momma, my heart is full! This should make national headlines. So incredibly awesome!!!!! Way to go Avondale and Phoenix PD! Well done!"

Watch the video here.