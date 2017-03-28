PHX Full Access: City working to keep Final Four festivities at zero waste

As hundreds of thousands of people descend on downtown Phoenix for Final Four weekend, the City of Phoenix is going to great lengths to make sure the Final Four events are zero waste. That means of the expected 25,000 pounds of food wrappers, drink bottles and other trash, 90 percent will be recycled from the upcoming Final Four events.

[Special Section: NCAA Final Four in Phoenix]

When thousands pack Margaret T. Hance Park each night for musical acts like Aerosmith, Keith Urban and The Chainsmokers, volunteers will be on hand to help meet this zero waste goal.

"We will have volunteers patrolling the bins around the park and will talk to concert-goers about what goes in which bin," said Phoenix Public Works Special Projects Supervisor Robert Munoz.

[RELATED: PHX Full Access: Special fire crews ready for calls during Final Four festivities]

However, the Final Four fan events are not the only places getting the special attention.

Roosevelt Row is a popular destination packed with local business and restaurants are sure to be fan favorites during the weekend and will also be part of the zero waste effort. This is a team effort between the city, the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee and Downtown Phoenix Inc.

[RELATED: PHX Full Access: City creating best routes to Final Four festivities for fans]

For more information on Final Four events, visit phoenix.gov/FinalFour.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.