Human smugglers arrested at Tucson border, officials say

Border Patrol agents in Tucson thwarted two different human-smuggling attempts in one day, officials said.

A U.S. citizen tried to transport three men, all Mexican nationals, over the U.S.-Mexico border in her Chevrolet Impala on Monday, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol said. When agents stopped the vehicle for inspection, one of the men ran into the desert and the other two men were discovered alive in the woman’s trunk.

Later that day, another U.S. citizen was stopped for inspection after a border patrol K-9 alerted other agents to his Audi. A man, identified as a Mexican national, was found in the truck, officials said.

Both of the U.S. citizens were arrested and charged with human smuggling. The Mexican nationals were also taken into custody.

