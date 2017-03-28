Home invasion suspect who led multi-agency pursuit booked into jail, MCSO says

The man suspected in a Tuesday home invasion and pursuit has been released from the hospital and booked into jail, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

[Previous story: MCSO used OnStar to disable stolen vehicle before deputies shot home invasion, theft suspect]

Deputies said that 37-year-old Mitchell Newmoon entered a family home while a woman and her two children were inside. He took the woman’s keys and then he drove away with the vehicle, MSCO said.

The stolen vehicle’s OnStar feature helped deputies track Newmoon just south of Wickenburg. Several agencies, including the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the Wickenburg Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety worked together to pursue the suspect.

Newmoon evaded law enforcement officers for several minutes before the stolen vehicle was deactivated by OnStar near U.S. Highway 60 and 257th Avenue and he fired several rounds from the vehicle, MCSO said.

A deputy and his trainee returned fire, striking Newmoon. The suspect then ran away from the vehicle and discarded the gun, officials said. Deputies were able to catch up to Newmoon and shocked him with a Taser because he was resisting arrest.

Newmoon was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later booked into jail. No one else was injured in the home invasion or the pursuit.

