Driver dies following school bus crash in San Tan Valley

A school bus driver has died following a bus accident in San Tan Valley Tuesday.

Pinal County officials say the school bus crashed into a fence around 1:45 p.m, near E. Bella Vista and N. Gantzel Road, near Poston Butte High School.

The bus was had just been going to the school to pick up students, so only the bus driver and an assistant bus driver were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The bus driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and abdominal area. Sadly, he died at the hospital.

The driver her been identified as Jerzy Adamsyzk, 74.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or the driver's death.

The assistant bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Florence Unified School District sent out the following statement:

"A single bus accident occurred at Poston Butte High School around 1:45pm today. The bus was unoccupied by students. Tragically, our bus driver passed away. The bus aid [sic] was transported to the hospital as a precaution. The Florence Unified School District has worked directly with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office throughout this medical situation. At this time, we will not allow media on our campus due to the collection of evidence by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office."

