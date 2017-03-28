AG issues scam alert for fake Final Four basketball tickets

Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a scam alert March 28 reminding college basketball fans to watch out for fake tickets ahead of the NCAA Final Four games. High profile sporting events are prime targets for scammers.

"Chances are you've already busted your bracket, don't let cheats and scammers steal your hard-earned money too," Brnovich said. "It happens at every major sporting event, a fan is left empty-handed after showing up to a game with a bogus ticket."

In addition to counterfeit tickets, scammers can potentially sell home-printed tickets to multiple people or sell original tickets that are voided because they have already been re-sold through online ticket re-selling websites.

Brnovich offers tips to avoid these ticket scams. Only buy tickets from trusted vendors and never pay for tickets with cash, wire transfer or pre-paid money transfers. If the tickets turn out to be fake, it is highly unlikely that a refund will be issued. However, if a credit card is used, the charges may be disputed.

Be wary of purchasing tickets from unknown sellers on person-to-person marketplace or auction sites. These types of transactions are not protected by the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. Be wary of advertisements with ridiculously low prices. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam should file a consumer complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6504, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 1(800) 352-8431. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Arizona Attorney General's website.

