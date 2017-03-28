YCSO: Hitchhiker jumped out of suspect's car during pursuit near Bearizona

Authorities say a passenger who escaped from a stolen car pursued by a sheriff's deputy in northern Arizona Monday morning is not being prosecuted because he simply hitched a ride with the driver and another man.

[Previous story: Suspect who shot at deputies along I-40 near Williams caught]

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the front-seat passenger tried to jump from the car Monday during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Ask Fork but got tangled up and then dragged before the car stopped again and he was able to free himself.

According to YCSO spokesman Dwight Develyn, the passenger was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries. His identity wasn't released.

The Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old John Freeman is jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer and multiple other crimes. Freeman’s alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Gideon Eads, was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Freeman is accused of shooting at least once at a deputy, who was not injured.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.