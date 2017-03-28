UPDATE: Kohl's returns $1,500 to Valley customer

UPDATE: Kohl's returns $1,500 to Valley customerPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Frustrations continue with robocalls
Frustrations continue with robocalls
If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone, in May alone, Americans received nearly 3 billion of those calls.More >
If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone, in May alone, Americans received nearly 3 billion of those calls.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley man forgets decimal point; pays $4,781 instead of $47.81
Valley man forgets decimal point; pays $4,781 instead of $47.81
An Avondale man has a billing blunder when he accidentally forgot the decimal point but when he said CenturyLink wouldn't give him his money back, he called 3 On Your Side.More >
An Avondale man has a billing blunder when he accidentally forgot the decimal point but when he said CenturyLink wouldn't give him his money back, he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Oil changes: Should you consider using synthetic oil?
Oil changes: Should you consider using synthetic oil?
The high temperatures in the Valley can be dangerous for you but they can also take a toll on your car. With that in mind, AAA of Arizona is advising consumers to start thinking about using synthetic oil. ?More >
The high temperatures in the Valley can be dangerous for you but they can also take a toll on your car. With that in mind, AAA of Arizona is advising consumers to start thinking about using synthetic oil.More >
3 On Your Side
Save money by cleaning your mattress
Save money by cleaning your mattress
In order to protect your investment, you should give your mattress a good cleaningMore >
In order to protect your investment, you should give your mattress a good cleaningMore >
3 On Your Side
Keep your private information safe when paying bills by phone
Keep your private information safe when paying bills by phone
It may be getting easier to use your phone to make purchases these days but it's also getting easier for hackers to get to your private information.More >
It may be getting easier to use your phone to make purchases these days but it's also getting easier for hackers to get to your private information.More >
3 On Your Side
How to save money on groceries
How to save money on groceries
Buying groceries is probably one of the most expensive things in your family budget. But there are some things you can do to keep you from getting sticker shock at the cash register.More >
Buying groceries is probably one of the most expensive things in your family budget. But there are some things you can do to keep you from getting sticker shock at the cash register.More >
3 On Your Side
Your passport may not be valid
Your passport may not be valid
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman says car wash damaged her car
Glendale woman says car wash damaged her car
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage.More >
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.