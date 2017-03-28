UPDATE: Kohl's returns $1,500 to Valley customer

Barrera said he wouldn't have gotten a check from Kohl's without 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ed Barrera said he finally got his money back from Kohl's. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ed Barrera is a lot happier these days, and why not? He has his $1,500 back in his pocket.

“3 On Your Side was definitely a big part in getting me my money back," Barrera said. “I contacted 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper and he helped me get my money back."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Barrera explained how he and his wife agreed to pay off their $1,500 Kohl's credit card balance.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Kohl's refuses to refund customer's $1,500 overpayment]

Unfortunately, though, they both paid it off, meaning they paid Kohl's a total of $3,000, not just $1,500.

"Well, what happen is, I went to the store and I paid cash not knowing my wife had paid online,” he told 3 On Your Side. “So, there were two payments that came in at the same time."

For a month, Barrera says he's been asking Kohl's to return his money, but they wouldn’t. In fact, he says one representative told him to spend his overpayment on new Kohl's purchases.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and when we did, Kohl's Corporate office immediately said they would mail Barrera a check.

But before they did, Barrera says Kohl's called him and asked if he would persuade 3 On Your Side to kill our news report.

“I said, 'No, I think I'll go through with the story because it was not the greatest customer service in the world, you know,'” he said.

Well, even though Kohl’s told 3 On Your Side the issue was resolved, we wanted to ensure it really was.

So, we contacted Barrera, who told us he received a $1,500 check from Kohl's recently. It’s money he says he wouldn't have received unless he got 3 On Your Side involved.

"You guys should brag,” he said. “You guys are the best. You got my money back."

On a side note, Barrera says Kohl’s also promised him a $100 gift card due to all the problems he had. However, he says Kohl’s never sent him a card.

