3 On Your Side

UPDATE: Kohl's returns $1,500 to Valley customer

Posted: Updated:
Ed Barrera said he finally got his money back from Kohl's. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Ed Barrera said he finally got his money back from Kohl's. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Barrera said he wouldn't have gotten a check from Kohl's without 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Barrera said he wouldn't have gotten a check from Kohl's without 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Ed Barrera is a lot happier these days, and why not? He has his $1,500 back in his pocket.

“3 On Your Side was definitely a big part in getting me my money back," Barrera said. “I contacted 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper and he helped me get my money back."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Barrera explained how he and his wife agreed to pay off their $1,500 Kohl's credit card balance.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Kohl's refuses to refund customer's $1,500 overpayment]

Unfortunately, though, they both paid it off, meaning they paid Kohl's a total of $3,000, not just $1,500.

"Well, what happen is, I went to the store and I paid cash not knowing my wife had paid online,” he told 3 On Your Side. “So, there were two payments that came in at the same time."

For a month, Barrera says he's been asking Kohl's to return his money, but they wouldn’t. In fact, he says one representative told him to spend his overpayment on new Kohl's purchases.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and when we did, Kohl's Corporate office immediately said they would mail Barrera a check.

But before they did, Barrera says Kohl's called him and asked if he would persuade 3 On Your Side to kill our news report.

“I said, 'No, I think I'll go through with the story because it was not the greatest customer service in the world, you know,'” he said.

Well, even though Kohl’s told 3 On Your Side the issue was resolved, we wanted to ensure it really was.

So, we contacted Barrera, who told us he received a $1,500 check from Kohl's recently. It’s money he says he wouldn't have received unless he got 3 On Your Side involved.

"You guys should brag,” he said. “You guys are the best. You got my money back."

On a side note, Barrera says Kohl’s also promised him a $100 gift card due to all the problems he had. However, he says Kohl’s never sent him a card.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Frustrations continue with robocalls

    Frustrations continue with robocalls

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-06-29 12:40:13 GMT
    If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone, in May alone, Americans received nearly 3 billion of those calls.

    More >

    If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone, in May alone, Americans received nearly 3 billion of those calls.

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Valley man forgets decimal point; pays $4,781 instead of $47.81

    Valley man forgets decimal point; pays $4,781 instead of $47.81

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 05:49:26 GMT
    Jeff Lev was trying to pay his CenturyLink bill in the amount of $47.81 and accidentally sent in the wrong amount. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Jeff Lev was trying to pay his CenturyLink bill in the amount of $47.81 and accidentally sent in the wrong amount. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    An Avondale man has a billing blunder when he accidentally forgot the decimal point but when he said CenturyLink wouldn't give him his money back, he called 3 On Your Side. 

    More >

    An Avondale man has a billing blunder when he accidentally forgot the decimal point but when he said CenturyLink wouldn't give him his money back, he called 3 On Your Side. 

    More >
    •   

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side