Ex-Arizona House media chief is Melania Trump's spokeswoman

First lady Melania Trump has picked former Arizona House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham as her communications director.

Grisham's appointment as special assistant to President Donald Trump and the first lady's top press aide was announced by the White House Monday.

Grisham worked as a contractor on Trump's campaign starting in mid-2015 as she worked as spokeswoman for Arizona House Republicans. She took a leave of absence after last year's legislative session to work full time on the Trump campaign and took a press relations position with the president after his November election. She's currently serving as deputy press secretary.

Melania Trump calls Grisham "a wonderful addition to the team" and says she brings a wealth of experience as the first lady develops her agenda.

Grisham says she's honored by the appointment.

