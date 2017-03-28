Pet of the Week: Hero

If you’ve been holding out for a hero, the Arizona Humane Society has just the pet for you. Available now at the Campus for Compassion, Hero is an adorable 5-year-old Chihuahua whose previous owner realized they were unable to give him the kind of love and attention he deserved.

Once in the care of the Arizona Humane Society, Hero needed a little bit of dental work before he was able to hit the adoption floor, but he is now anxiously waiting to find out with whom he will be sharing his forever home.

Like many small dogs (a gallon of milk weighs more than he does!), Hero can be shy in the early going but will warm up to caretakers very quickly once they give him the chance to do one of the things that he loves most – playing in the grass.

Hero is still learning how to use his tremendous superpowers and is currently harnessing the ability to sit on command.

Come down to the Arizona Humane Society today and see if you and this cute little guy can make for the ultimate hero team-up.

