Fire devours vehicles in carport of Phoenix home

James Gonzales tried to help put out the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that spawned some spectacular flames inside the carport of a Phoenix home early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Devonshire Avenue in the neighborhood of northeast of Interstate 17 and Indian School Road, just west of the Grand Canal.

A viewer sent us a video clip of the massive flames shooting from the carport as they devoured two vehicles.

James Gonzales, who was staying with a neighbor, trying to help put the fire out. He said was asleep when it started.

“My mom, she looked out the window and she said, ‘Oh [expletive deleted],’” Gonzales explained.

Half dressed and half awake, he ran outside to help, grabbing a fire extinguisher from another neighbor.

"My instincts kicked in," he said.

But the flames were moving fast.

"There was nothing I could much do after the roof caught on fire and the car caught fire," he said. "I just tried to do my best."

That's when the cavalry known as the Phoenix Fire Department arrived.

Crews quickly knocked down those flames, preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

Capt. Reda Bigler of the Phoenix Police Department said no injuries were reported and no residents were displaced.

For his part, Gonzales said he was just being a good neighbor and didn't think twice about what might have happened.

"You don’t think about danger at that moment, [not] until it’s over," he said.

