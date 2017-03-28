Casa Grande couple get prison for $604K theft from man's parents

A Casa Grande couple was sentenced to more than two years in prison after stealing more than $600,000 from their parents who were suffering from dementia.

The state Attorney General's Office says Michael Gonzales, 49, was sentenced to two years in prison and his wife Kimberly, 50, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Both defendants will be placed on probation for four years after they are released from prison.

Prosecutors say Joseph and Marjorie Gonzales assigned power of attorney to their son and daughter-in-law in 2013.

By 2015, both Joseph and Marjorie were suffering from dementia and she died in January 2016. A family member contacted the AG's Office after learning the defendants had stopped paying for the health care facility where Joseph Gonzales was living and owed the facility almost $20,000.

In less than three years, the defendants allegedly spent all of the nearly $605,000 that Gonzales' parents had saved for retirement. Investigators discovered the defendants were withdrawing $1,000 to $1,500 weekly from their parents joint bank account starting in 2013.

Almost $100,000 was spent on improvements to the defendants home in Casa Grande which included a new pool, floors, bathroom remodel, solar roof, furniture, and landscaping. The defendants also paid for vacations, cruises, and vehicles for themselves. The defendant's even bought Kimberly's parents a home with Joseph and Marjorie's retirement money.



Both defendants pleaded guilty to Theft, a class 4 Felony, and Unlawful Use of Power of Attorney, a class 2 Felony. Defendants must pay restitution of more than $600,000 to Joseph Gonzales.The Financial Remedies Section of the Attorney General's Office obtained a forfeiture judgment against the defendants. Assets purchased by the defendants with the victim's money will be liquidated and paid back to the victim as restitution.

