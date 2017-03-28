Tuesday, March 28

The Park cultivates a sense of community

The Park is a hub to a rotating food truck and chef line-up, indoor brew garden with a well-curated list of hyperlocal hops, and live music venue. Covering 11,000 square feet is an outdoor-turned-indoor community concept with elements of a park such as nature inspired dining space with communal tables and high-end lounge seating, green foliage, tree-canopied garden and a nightlife playground. Daily, food trucks, minus the wheels, and guest chefs will interpret their version of "street food" in the restaurant's community kitchen and contribute to The Park's revolving brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night happy hour menus. Phoenix locals and visitors can savor a different culinary experience during each visit. The coveted craft beer garden will be an urban commonplace for social gatherings with a selection of craft drafts by Pedal Haus Brewery, and specialty

For more information, visit: http://thepark.bar/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theparkphx/

3 S 2nd St #114, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 362-5627

New high tea & brunch comes to Ahwatukee's My Wine Cellar

Available Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., My Wine Cellar's reservation-only High Tea service includes a spread of four finger sandwiches, two scones with clotted cream and house jams, mini-dessert samplings, a pot of gourmet loose-leaf tea and a mimosa (additional mimosas can be tacked on for only $2 apiece).

Reservations are required for High Tea, and they are strongly encouraged for brunch service. To make a reservation today, call (480)598-9463. For more about My Wine Cellar, visit www.MyWineCellarPHX.com.

View the full brunch and high tea menu at: http://bit.ly/2lUAWHighTeaAndBrunchhz

My Wine Cellar

5030 E Warner Road, Suite 1

Phoenix, Arizona 85044

About 8 percent of kids have food allergies. A doctor explains an approach to overcome a life-threatening peanut allergy, through desensitization.

Allergist and immunology specialist Dr. Amy Shah of Valley ENT talks about peanut allergy desensitization, that nearly 8o percent effective in pre-school age children

Peanut allergy desensitization is here!

8% of children have food allergies

What is peanut allergy desensitization? Basically, its increasing ingested doses of peanuts until the allergic patient no longer suffers an allergic reaction.

Studies have shown about 80-85% of patients who undergo oral immunotherapy are successfully desensitized to their allergen;

Some questions remain about its long-term effectiveness and not yet FDA approved.

For schedule, rigorous screening of children/patients aged 5-21 call (623) 466-5101

For more information on Valley ENT, visit: https://azvent.com/

For more information visit her website: http://amyshahmd.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amyshahmd/?fref=ts

Crafts for your kids and your pets

While kids are at home for spring break, they can make their own tug toys or stop by AAWL for "Create Your Own Adventure" Spring Camp Program. Making DIY toys is just one of the many ways your little animal lover can spend this spring. Camp runs through April Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp Details:

March through April: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (1.5-hour intervals)

Arizona Animal Welfare League Education Bldg.

30 N. 40th Pl.

$120 per 1.5-hour for up to 20 people

For more information, visit: https://aawl.org/camp/spring

Arizona Animal Welfare League

25 N. 40th St., Phoenix

(602) 273-6852

Guitarist Jared Blackstone plays at Proof

He's one of the most unforgettable voices in the Valley, and now you can hear guitarist Jared Blackstone playing at Proof restaurant at the Four Seasons in North Scottsdale. But, first, he joins us with his rock, country, and passionate vocals.

For more information, visit: http://www.jaredblackstonemusic.com/

Proof restaurant at the Four Seasons

10600 E Crescent Moon Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Phone:(480) 513-5085

For more information on Proof restaurant at the Four Seasons: http://www.fourseasons.com/scottsdale/dining/restaurants/proof/

Fight the nation's deadliest major cancer

This weekend, people will take to the streets of Phoenix to help fight the nation's deadliest major cancer. PurpleStride Phoenix is a 5K-walk/run event taking place this Saturday April 1st, with the goal of raising awareness and funds to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the leading organization addressing all major challenges of the disease. Our very own Nicole Crites will emcee this year's family-friendly event which will include entertainment and activities for the kids.

To register, donate or learn more about PurpleStride Phoenix, visit: www.purplestride.org/phoenix and for more information on Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, visit: www.pancan.org

PurpleStride Phoenix 2017

Sat. April 1st

6:30am-11:00am

Scottsdale Civic Center Park

Must-have products for your next Summer road trip

Travel expert, Dena Roche helps make your Spring or Summer road trip easier with products from all around the web. From an adventure kit for kids and an all-in-one speaker, to travel-sized products to help you take the spa experience with you were ever you go, Dena shows us her favorite must-have finds. And especially made for the ladies, we check out a Swiss army knife that could be your ultimate rescue tool.

