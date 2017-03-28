ASU officers' patches to support sexual assault survivors

Arizona State University police officers will wear their support for sexual assault survivors on their uniforms' sleeves for the next month.

The ASU Police Department says its officers during April will wear special teal-colored "ASU Police" patches on their uniforms.

The special patch is the same as the regular patch except for the teal coloring that includes the addition of teal ribbons on each side of the state seal.

According to the department, the patch is intended to increase awareness, support and encourage conversation with officers about sexual violence awareness, response, recovery and prevention.

The department says it considers sexual assault a serious crime and takes all reports of sexual assault seriously.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Donations of $5 for the teal ASU Police patch will be given to @WingedHope1. You can pick-up a patch @ASUPolice 325 E. Apache Blvd. Tempe. pic.twitter.com/vpgVACBOXx — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) March 28, 2017

On April 1, our officers will start wearing a teal ASU police patch in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. pic.twitter.com/U5b6tHaYKk — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) March 28, 2017

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.