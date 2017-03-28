Police: Fatal garage fire in Cave Creek was suicide

The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that the man who died after he was pulled from a garage fire late Monday night committed suicide.

It happened near Jomax Road and Tatum Boulevard in Cave Creek.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw the fire in the garage, Capt. Reda Bigler with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

During their search, they found the man in the garage. Fire crews tried all life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Bigler said.

No name or age of the victim has been released and police have not said anything about the circumstance of his death beyond confirming that it was suicide.

Fire investigators and detectives are working to put everything together.

