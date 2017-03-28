Phoenix Rising helps fan find lost wedding ring

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
The Phoenix Rising Football Club's home opener was nearly a disaster for a Phoenix man when he lost his wedding ring. But the pro soccer team came to the rescue.
Nate Benner was at Saturday's game and rooting hard for the squad. He said he stopped a soccer ball behind the goal and that's when his ring went flying.
Benner tweeted about it and thought the ring was lost forever.
That was until Phoenix Rising's official Twitter account tweeted a picture of the ring and said, "*ahem*."
The team later tweeted a picture of Benner reunited with his ring. Pretty sure Benner appreciates the gesture too.
Well done, Phoenix Rising. Well done.
