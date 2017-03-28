Phoenix Rising helps fan find lost wedding ring

A photo of the ring when it was found by Phoenix Rising FC. (Source: Twitter)

The Phoenix Rising Football Club's home opener was nearly a disaster for a Phoenix man when he lost his wedding ring. But the pro soccer team came to the rescue.

Nate Benner was at Saturday's game and rooting hard for the squad. He said he stopped a soccer ball behind the goal and that's when his ring went flying.

Benner tweeted about it and thought the ring was lost forever.

That was until Phoenix Rising's official Twitter account tweeted a picture of the ring and said, "*ahem*."

The team later tweeted a picture of Benner reunited with his ring. Pretty sure Benner appreciates the gesture too.

Well done, Phoenix Rising. Well done.

I already have a love and loyalty for this team, but today they showed it back to me. Seriously this whole crew is fantastic. #RisingAsOne https://t.co/DXLi286Hr0 — Nate Benner (@NateBenner) March 27, 2017

There was plenty of memorable moments on Saturday night. One more memorable moment? Having @NateBenner's back. #MarriedAsOne #TrueLoveStory pic.twitter.com/K31MprdX9K — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) March 27, 2017

