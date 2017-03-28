Peoria neighborhood tries to deal with reckless driver

In the kid-friendly neighborhood of Pinecrest in Peoria, neighbors are banding together to deal with a neighbor they say is driving on the sidewalk to avoid speed bumps.

The problem started as early as January.

Neighbors say a white Subaru driven by a woman who lives in the neighborhood was on the sidewalk on a daily basis.

Some say they have reached out to her. Others have even set up orange cones to stop her.

The neighbors say everything they've tried so far hasn't worked.

Peoria police have spoken to the woman but say their hands are tied. The neighborhood is private and even if they saw her driving in that matter, there is nothing that can be done.

The only way police can get involved is if the woman is driving under the influence or hits someone or something.

We reached out to the HOA, who says they are sending a warning to the woman's landlord and if that doesn't change matters, they will try to get an injunction to force her to take alternative roads.

Several neighbors have taken videos showing the white Subaru blatantly ignoring the rules of the road. In one video, a neighbor confronts her and she admitted to driving on the sidewalk and also stated this was a private neighborhood.

