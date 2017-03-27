Mom creates Rock Your Different movement for her son

Jennifer Krienert created the design that looked like Rory with his eyepatch on. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"He is all boy, a 100 percent. He's 2 and a half. He is nonstop all day, every day," said Jennifer Krienert.

But when Rory was 13 months old, his sister noticed something was wrong with his eye.

"The common name for his condition is squint. It's a form of cross-eye," said Krienert.

Squint causes Rory to be sensitive to bright light. As part of his therapy, Rory wears an eye patch.

"I never wanted him to feel different but then I realized he would because it's so visual. So instead of making it a negative, we turned it into a positive," said Krienert.

Krienert got out her notebook and began sketching designs to bring Rory’s character to life.

"So I did a patch design of a little cartoon kid that looked like him," said Krienert.

She printed it on a hat and had family and friends start wearing them.

"Our motto is celebrate what makes us different," said Krienert.

And that made her wonder how she could help other children with Rory’s condition. More designs led to the start of Rock Your Different clothing.

“We started with hats but then we starting making t-shirts and tank tops and sweatshirts,” said Krienert.

Twenty percent of the sales of clothing goes to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the brand is expanding to other causes.

"Type 1 diabetes and autism are the next two designs we are working on," said Krienert. "It's been amazing just helping as many people as I can. I’ve had positive feedback (from) people saying. 'It's wonderful. What you are doing and such a self-esteem boost for kids. It means everything,'" said Krienert.

