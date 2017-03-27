Hard Count: The Devils' Decision: Once More Unto The Breach

Another year, another fierce battle for the starting quarterback job for the Sun Devils.

Hard Count: The Devils' Decision returns to break down Arizona State's competition and give you unparalleled insight into the players, coaches, and key developments.

In the season two premiere, we take an in-depth review of ASU's 2016 season and how the roller coaster ride helped shaped the program and the current situation. We also take an honest look at how the battle is shaping up, and how the returning competitors have positioned themselves for the challenges that lay ahead.

Featuring interviews with Todd Graham, Ray Anderson, Chip Lindsey, Manny Wilkins, Brady White, Bryce Perkins, N'Keal Harry, and many more.

