PHX Full Access: City creating best routes to Final Four festivities for fans

Downtown Phoenix is putting the finishing touches on all the fun you can have on Final Four Weekend.

Part of those finishing touches includes making sure people coming down to partake in the fun have easy access to the best routes for getting in and out of downtown Phoenix.

Tucked away behind the scenes is the City of Phoenix Traffic Operations Center, a network of eyes monitoring more than 200 intersections in Phoenix.

Traffic engineers monitor the backup and accidents and can make decisions from the operations center that will directly affect the ease of getting into and out of the big events downtown.



”With road closures and a lot of foot traffic, we will be closely monitoring cars coming in and out of downtown, helping them flow as smoothly as possible,” said Monica Hernandez with Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department.

Just in time for the Final Four, Phoenix will debut signs with real-time information about road conditions helping reroute traffic to less congested streets into the downtown area.

[Special Section: NCAA Final Four]

However, with the expectations of thousands of people heading into downtown Phoenix for the NCAA weekend events, Phoenix’s Public Transit team is hoping increased services coupled with free parking and ride parking will invite people to try light rail or buses to get to the festivities.

“The City is offering direct service to and from University of Phoenix Stadium, making sure everyone has a slam dunk experience by leaving the driving to us,” said Transit Director Maria Hyatt.

The special service will leave from the 19th Avenue and Montebello Light Rail and Park and Ride location to the University of Phoenix Stadium. This allows fans the opportunity to take advantage of the downtown Phoenix events at the same time the ease of arriving to the stadium without parking hassles and the long walks.

An all-day pass that will work on trains and buses costs only $4. For more information and public transit, schedules visit phoenix.gov/FinalFour.

