Peoria murder, suicide suspect dies in hospital

Police say the 53-year-old man who shot his wife then himself during a domestic dispute a week ago has died.

Peoria Police Department spokesman Officer Brandon Sheffert said David Mattison, 53, died at a local hospital Friday morning.

Sheffert said Mattison shot his estranged wife, 49-year-old Tammy Mattison, on March 17 at the Country Village apartments near 88th Avenue and Peoria Avenue. She died a short time later.

Both lived in the apartment complex, but in separate apartments since undergoing relationship issues, said Sheffert.

Their 12-year-old daughter was nearby and heard the shooting. She found her injured mother and called police to the scene.

"We continue to provide support and resources to the 12-year-old child who called 911 and who lost both her mother and father in this horrific incident," said Sheffert.

