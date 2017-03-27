PHX Full Access: Special fire crews ready for calls during Final Four festivities

On Final Four weekend, the City of Phoenix Fire Department will play a unique role.

They will still respond to all sorts of emergencies across the city, but a special team of firefighters and paramedics will also be responding to situations in the middle of thousands of rabid concert fans. They will be providing medical assistance, if needed, inside the March Madness Music Festival happening inside the city’s Margaret T. Hance Park from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2.

To make that happen, it will require some careful maneuvering, a lot of planning and even a bit of packing.

Tucked away in an ordinary looking warehouse is anything but the ordinary. It’s home to Phoenix Fire’s equipment for big needs – boats, ropes, lights and more – think of it as a big toolbox that firefighters will use to provide medical response at all the Final Four events.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Capt. Rob McDade, with the Phoenix Fire Department. “We’ve got this down to a science.”

Whether on foot or in a vehicle, navigating crowds requires strategy. The trick is taking everything they need from a regular, full-sized ambulance rig, and maneuvering through a crowd of thousands – being prepared for whatever medical call could happen.

“We’ve got heart monitors, trauma boxes, IV fluids, O2 bottles,” said McDade.

Firefighters will also be riding bikes with medical equipment at both March Madness Music Festival and Final Four Fan Fest.

“We’re looking for maneuverability; we’re looking to overcome any obstacles small or large to get to that patient as soon as possible," McDade said.

These special Final Four crews are just a small portion of the 500 Phoenix firefighters and dispatchers who will be on duty Final Four weekend, proving coverage for the entire city.

“As a citizen of Phoenix, you may see all the big stuff happening downtown, but your services, fire and EMS, they will not be affected at all,” McDade said.

