CHEF GABE’S ITALIAN GREEN GODDESS SALAD

ONE POUND OF GREEN TOMATOES-CUT INTO ONE INCH SLICES

½ DICED SHALLOT

1 LARGE AVACADO

3 PERSIAN CUCUMBERS

TWO HANDFULS OF ITALIAN PARSLEY

TWO HANDFULS OF CILANTRO

CHIVES

DILL

FETA CHEESE

TOASTED HAZELNUTS

WATERCRESS

OLIVE OIL

CHAMPAGNE VINEGAR

SLICE THE TOMATOES AND PLACE THEM ON A HEATED GRILL PAN AND FLIP THEM WHEN THEY ARE CHARRED. YOU WAN THE TOMATOES TO SOFTEN UP, BUT STILL SOMEWHAT FIRM IN THE CENTER.

FOR THE “JUICE” OR DRESSING:

COMBINE AVACADO, SHALLOT, CUCUMBERS, PARSELY, CILANTRO, DILL, CHIVES AND ½ CUP WATER.. ¼ OLIVE OIL AND ¼ VINEGAR. PLACE IN A BLENDER AND COMBINE.

SMEAR A LARGE DOLLOP OF JUICE ON A PLATE. ARRANGE TOMATOES ON TOP.. ADD WATERCRESS, FETA CHEESE AND TOP WITH HAZELNUTS. FINISH WITH A DRIZZLE OF OLIVE OIL AND PINCH OF SALT.